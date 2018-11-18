Fanfare – but where’s the deal?
Almost three months down the line, negotiations are still ongoing and a deal has yet to be struck between a business consortium and rugby stakeholders.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.