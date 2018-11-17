Two shot dead, one wounded within hours in same street
Both shootings happened in Vellozia Road, the first leaving Lee Jacobs, 34, dead at 7.15pm on Thursday. Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Jacobs had stopped his car in the street to fix a tyre puncture.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.