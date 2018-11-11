Money shortage puts paid to arts festival
After 10 years of hosting the popular Northern Arts Festival, organisers have been forced to close shop as they struggle to get enough financial support.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.