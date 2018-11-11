Climate change threatens SA’s prized protea
Livelihood of thousands in industry threatened
South Africa’s national flower is under threat from climate change, upping the ante for thousands of people working in the protea industry.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.