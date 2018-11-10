Dry summer at many Nelson Mandela Bay pools

Drought conditions will see limited opening season, at fewer public facilities

While 10 of drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay’s municipal swimming pools are expected be operational for the 2018 holiday season, it is residents of Motherwell in Port Elizabeth who will be in a for a treat when a new, indoor heated swimming pool is officially launched at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre early in December.

