GALLERY | Collegiate girls turn heads with trash couture
Collegiate girls raid the rubbish bin for recycled designer numbers
The grade 9 class of Collegiate Girls’ High School was asked to make a wearable garment using recycled materials with different textures, colours and more than one type of material as part of their technology subject.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.