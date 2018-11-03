Christmas in the Home market returns to Walmer Park

The Bay’s Christmas in the Home market is from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 2 at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre. Co-ordinator Elsje Smuts says with more than 130 stallholders it is the city’s largest Christmas market and she expected it to draw about 8,000 visitors over its four days.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.