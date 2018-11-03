Christmas in the Home market returns to Walmer Park
The Bay’s Christmas in the Home market is from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 2 at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre. Co-ordinator Elsje Smuts says with more than 130 stallholders it is the city’s largest Christmas market and she expected it to draw about 8,000 visitors over its four days.
