Tips to help you survive depression

Rhodes University Fine Art student Tori Stowe, 46, who has been battling depression since she was 14, recently shared some tongue-in-cheek and rather funny tips on how to minimise depression.

Although Stowe is not a qualified medical practitioner, she said the tips had helped:

1. Turn off all social media, stop watching or listening to the news.

2. Ok, so that didn't work, so stay on social media but snooze everyone who posts anything that makes you feel terrible. Abused puppies, South African politics, thin women who post selfies, people having too much fun

. . . turn them off.

3. Read and watch only things that make you smile. ‘Friends, Gilmore Girls’ and live comedy. Read nothing by Kate Atkinson and everything by Jojo Moyes, Nick Hornby, Bill Bryson or Richard Russo.

4. Do you have any other dripping taps of sadness in your life? Friends, family, that have nothing nice to say? Politely turn them off.