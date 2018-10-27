Plan for leisure park with Big Five on the beach resurrected

More than 16 years since the idea of a multibillion-rand Madiba Bay leisure park was first mooted, Port Elizabeth businessman Johann Dreyer is trying to resurrect the ambitious, larger-than-life plan in a rehashed format in the hope of getting the city’s buy-in.

The project, the likes of which SA has never seen, could see different types of housing developments, a medical rehab centre, fish farms, livestock farming, agro-processing, a 10,000-seater stadium and a convention centre.

But the grandiose development would not stop there.

Dreyer also wants to see the area between Cape Recife and Sardinia Bay house the Big Five, major retailers, an aviation school, school halls and a gym.

But in order for the massive project to even begin to see the light of day, Dreyer would have to first secure about R20bn in funding from investors while also trying to convince the city that he is able to resuscitate a scheme which has continuously morphed and previously stalled amid much scepticism.

In the wake of Dreyer addressing the mayoral committee this week, council chief whip Bicks Ndoni has made it clear the proposal would have to be thoroughly interrogated on the question of its viability and the legalities scrutinised.

In November 2002, East Cape Showcase – a company of which Dreyer is a shareholder – signed a 50-year lease with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for the development rights on 5,577ha of public coastal land between Cape Recife and Sardinia Bay.

At the time, the idea was to erect a massive tourism drawcard with a theme park focusing mainly on wildlife and agricultural, educational and tourist-oriented facilities.

Over time, the proposal changed and a golf course and accommodation precincts were included, but Dreyer stressed it would not be permanent accommodation.

But at the time, an environmental watchdog group – Friends of Schoenmakerskop – caused a stink about the idea of accommodation at Noordhoek.

This week, after battling for years to get the buy-in from the municipality for the project with the various political changes, Dreyer finally got an audience with the new political leadership of the city, offering a completely different project.

Addressing mayor Mongameli Bobani and members of his mayoral committee on Wednesday, Dreyer spoke about social housing projects and student accommodation that he wants to see erected on the site.

“There is no legal problem, we have all the rights.

“Why must one be white and rich to be a landlord? We are saying we want to make RDP people own student accommodation,” Dreyer said.

Other offerings he spoke of included:

● A desalination plant, with Dreyer claiming the infrastructure was already in place;

● Facilities for disabled and special needs people;

● An education precinct;

● Tele-medicine which will allow specialists to work with and consult doctors in Asia;

● A mini harbour designated for yachts and smaller boats; and

● A small business franchise for about 2,000 businesses managed by East Cape Showcase.

In his presentation, Dreyer also promised the project would see a 40% decrease in the cost of living as residents would have additional disposable income while disposable income while 65,000 Bay residents would be given the option to become shareholders.

According to his plan, each family will have a house with a garden, from where they can eat or earn R25,000 worth of vegetables per year.

“A lot of people have been talking about Madiba Bay and legal action and very few have actually come to me and asked what is really going on.

“These are the facts. I have got the documentation and I will support every statement I make here today,” Dreyer said.