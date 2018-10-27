How little Grace is helping to save other babies
When Charmaine Keevey found an abandoned baby in a storm-water drain in Lorraine earlier in 2018, her life was changed forever.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.