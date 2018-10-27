Heartbreak for the Kings
Scarlets hit back with two tries late in the game to snatch thrilling PRO14 win at the Madibaz Stadium
There was heartbreak for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they conceded two late tries to slip to a narrow 41-34 PRO14 rugby defeat against a severely depleted Scarlets side at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday night.
