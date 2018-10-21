PE Irish dancers heading for world event

Bursting at the seams with joy and understandably filled with excitement, 10 Port Elizabeth Irish dancers have qualified to represent South Africa at the world championships next year.

Despite reaching other heights, the number of students qualifying for the world championships is the highest ever for the McWilliams Academy of Dance.

The dancers aged between 11 and 26 will be jetting off to North Carolina, USA, in April 2019 after qualifying at the Johannesburg round of championships in September.

Academy teacher Jennifer McWilliams said: “We have done well in years gone by. For example we had five SA champs last year, but this has definitely been our most successful year.

“Our objective has been to create a school of excellence for Irish dancing in South Africa and I think we’ve definitely achieved this and at the same time, made people aware of the amazing talent that is right here in Port Elizabeth.

Academy public relations officer Vanessa Forbes said: “Don’t let the big hair and pretty dresses fool you, these young ladies train like Olympians.”

Despite all the excitement, the girls’ focus right now is preparing for their year-end show which will be at The Savoy at the end of November.