Drought-relief funding for Kouga region

The Kouga municipality has secured a second tranche of drought-relief funding from the national Treasury, raising the total amount received to more than R150m.

The money will be used for several drought-relief projects in the region, which encompasses the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Thornhill and Patensie.

Among the projects envisaged are meter repairs and replacements, a drive to repair leaks, restoring pipelines, installing additional boreholes and the abstraction of water from the Klein River.

Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said it was “a proud moment” to have the municipality’s funding application approved in full.

"It will have a massive impact on the municipality’s ability to supply water to all residents in a sustainable manner.”

Kouga has severe water restrictions due to the drought.

With the combined levels of the dams supplying Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay at just more than 54% this week, water restrictions remain in place.