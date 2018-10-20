Sifiso Nene rounds up friends for Combo Comedy
Award-winning vernacular comedian Sifiso Nene has rounded up a group of his funniest friends to unleash their blend of stand-up at The Boardwalk on Friday, October 26. Nene’s Combo Comedy show features the likes of Siya Seya, Tumi Stopnonsons and Siya B. Initially from KwaZulu-Natal, Nene has blown away Gauteng and other provinces with his comedy.
