Sifiso Nene rounds up friends for Combo Comedy

Award-winning vernacular comedian Sifiso Nene has rounded up a group of his funniest friends to unleash their blend of stand-up at The Boardwalk on Friday, October 26. Nene’s Combo Comedy show features the likes of Siya Seya, Tumi Stopnonsons and Siya B. Initially from KwaZulu-Natal, Nene has blown away Gauteng and other provinces with his comedy.

