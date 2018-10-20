Your Weekend

Self-defence no longer grounds for owning a gun – draft document

But both the police ministry and national commissioner’s office remain mum on the document

By Gareth Wilson - 20 October 2018

In what is likely to fuel the contentious issue of gun control, gun owners have expressed alarm over a document on social media purporting to be new draft legislation which proposes radical changes to firearm laws.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X