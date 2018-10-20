Your Weekend

PE’s Bell has sights on world title

Bay’s No 1 female boxer and South Africa’s reigning junior lightweight champion ready to fight unbeaten Polish fighter Ewa Brodnicka

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 October 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay’s No 1 female boxer and South Africa’s reigning junior lightweight champion Nozipho Bell is ready and raring to fight unbeaten Polish fighter Ewa Brodnicka for the World Boxing Association world super featherweight championship title in Poland on October 26.

