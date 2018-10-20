PE’s Bell has sights on world title
Bay’s No 1 female boxer and South Africa’s reigning junior lightweight champion ready to fight unbeaten Polish fighter Ewa Brodnicka
Nelson Mandela Bay’s No 1 female boxer and South Africa’s reigning junior lightweight champion Nozipho Bell is ready and raring to fight unbeaten Polish fighter Ewa Brodnicka for the World Boxing Association world super featherweight championship title in Poland on October 26.
