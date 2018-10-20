Mo and Phindi: Your marriage has to be bigger than you

As avid students of the institution of marriage we are constantly challenged to make our marriage better and in turn offer practical solutions to other couples to make this world better through the harmony that can be achieved at home. In the process of that hunger to have a prosperous marriage and see that same prosperity in other marriages, we are constantly confronted by our delusions of grandeur as husbands and wives.

