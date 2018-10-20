Chippa rely on seasoned squad to win

Chippa United will be relying on a group of experienced players, headed by skipper Mark Mayambela and former national player Daine Klate, to help the team progress to the next round of the Telkom Knockout competition.

The Port Elizabeth-based soccer side face Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the competition at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

Besides Mayambela and Klate, players such as Andile Mbenyana, Kurt Lentjies, Thabo Nthethe, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Daniel Akpeyi will have important roles to play.

Last season Chippa caused an upset in the tournament when they booted out Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round in East London.

They will be hoping to do the same tonight against the mighty Buccaneers.

Experienced players like Klate – who has six Absa Premiership League titles, four MTN 8, one Telkom Knockout and three Nedbank Cup gold medals under his belt – and Nthethe, who won the CAF Championship League with Sundowns, could come in handy when the Chilli Boys battle Pirates.

Skipper Mayambela, who is a former Bucs player, said they would be going for the kill against Pirates on Saturday.

“The game against Pirates is a big one. We need to work hard as a unit in both phases of the game – defence and attack,” Mayambela said.

“We know that it is not going to be an easy game, they are good and well coached. They also want to win the title.

“We had a chat with the chairman and he has urged us to try to do our best and go as far as we can in the competition,” he said.

“It’s going to be an exciting game – when you play these big teams it is always exciting because you know there will be a lot of supporters who will come and support the [teams].

“This game is one of those matches that we call self-motivation – we don’t need motivation from the coach.

“We are going for a win. We have been preparing for a win.

“We would also love to have silverware so we are going for a win and hopefully we will get one.”

Mayambela said the team had worked on every area of their game as one could never be sure or satisfied playing against a top team like Pirates. He said they needed to be spoton in every area of the game.

“We cannot take away the fact that we are playing against a big club.

“The excitement is different from when you play for the socalled smaller club, but the outcome is always the same.

“So we want to use the excitement of the occasion and the experience of the players to hopefully win the game,” Mayambela said.