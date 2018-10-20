Cape Town‚ which has been voted the best events and festival destination in the African leg of the World Travel Awards‚ now goes head-to-head with other major events cities across the world for the global title.

Residents and visitors are being asked to help Cape Town achieve this global recognition – against the top events destinations in other regions – including London‚ Montreal‚ Seoul‚ Sydney and Rio de Janeiro – by casting their votes on the World Travel Awards website.

Cape Town International Airport is also in the running for the award for the world’s leading airport‚ after being named best in Africa for the second consecutive year.

Voting is open to members of the travel industry and the general public until October 24. The awards ceremony will take place in Lisbon on December 1.

Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said: “Events and festivals contribute to the local economy and are responsible for the creation of a large number of jobs.

“Major events like the Cape Cycle Tour‚ the Cape Town International Jazz Festival‚ the Two Oceans Marathon and Africa Travel Week are excellent marketing tools for our region.

“They receive international media coverage and visitors share their experiences with friends and family through word of mouth and social media channels.

“We urge everyone to register on the World Travel Awards website and to cast their vote for Cape Town in recognition of the sterling efforts of all those involved in investing in and putting these events together.”