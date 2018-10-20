Better help for refugees
New North End reception centre aimed at wiping out corruption
The newly launched Port Elizabeth refugee reception office has been hailed as being at the forefront of documenting asylum seekers and will virtually eliminate the endemic corruption which saw the closure of the previous Bay office.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.