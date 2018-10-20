Accused may lose home

Asset Forfeiture Unit suspects Summerstrand property bought with funds for city’s transport system

A Port Elizabeth woman – accused of fraud, theft and money laundering – stands to lose her R3.7m Summerstrand house as the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) believes the property was bought with funds meant for the city’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

