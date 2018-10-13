Your Weekend

Terror in schools

Classrooms should be a safe place of learning for children, but they are being turned into battlefields

By Zizonke May and Yolanda Palezweni - 13 October 2018

Recent incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay have highlighted what should be an absolute no- no – both a teacher and pupils being attacked – and education authorities acknowledge there is huge concern.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...
Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations

Most Read

X