Quieter royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant on Friday in a Windsor wedding clouded by complaints over costs and struggling to recapture the magic of past royal nuptials.

The big day for the ninth in line to the throne and Jack Brooksbank – a "commoner" with blue-blood friends – comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale service in May.

But what may be a mixture of royal wedding overload and scepticism about Eugenie's role in Britain's public life stripped Friday's ceremony of some of its charm.

The lines of people covered in the Union Jack during Eugenie's procession through the heart of Windsor were far thinner than five months ago.

The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th-century chapel.

Celebrities in attendance included British pop star Robbie Williams and the US actress Demi Moore.