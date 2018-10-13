Your Weekend

Bell aims to bring title home

Nelson Mandela Bay’s no 1 female boxer to face Polish champion

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 October 2018

The three-time SA Junior Light Champion will make history in South African boxing as she will be the first female boxer to contest for the title in that country.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...
Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations

Most Read

X