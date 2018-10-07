Behind the lens with a smile, Donna van der Watt fought a ‘black hole’
Photographer tells how reaching out has helped her cope with depression
Nelson Mandela Bay photographer Donna van der Watt captures happiness on film but most of her smiling subjects don’t know that crippling depression once brought her to the edge of suicide.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.