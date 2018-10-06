New York - a city with the planet at its feet

Not only does the world come to New York but New York has gone all over the world.

It is where Bob Dylan found his voice, where Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to then president JFK, where Muhammed Ali fought his world-famous match against Doug Jones, the scene for King Kong and Spider-Man, the home of Friends and Sex and the City.

Think Lady Gaga, 50 Cent, Alicia Keys. The list goes on.

Across the world, people know New York, it's moved into our living rooms through our TV sets and lives within our popular culture.

At the site where the Twin Towers once stood, the names carved into the 9/11 memorial indicate various nationalities.

When the towers were hit by those planes it was not just an attack on New York City or America, it was an attack on the world.

The inhabitants of NYC are as diverse in their origin and cultures as they are in their professions.

One tour guide we speak to was once also in finance on Wall Street, a skateboarder, a dog walker and at one stage during his life here in New York, a wine seller.

On the Staten Island ferry I spot the musician I had seen playing at the John Lennon memorial in Central Park the day before, wearing an official uniform and ushering tourists around. Many people clearly run more than one job.