WINE
Durbanville's Nitida packs a punch
The hills of Durbanville are considered some of SA’s best growing conditions for sauvignon blanc and semillon, so much so that Nitida, one of the region’s smallest wineries, punches way above its weight with no less than five styles of the two varietals. Nitida’s impressive pedigree kicked off with a bang, earning a Veritas double gold for its first sauvignon blanc in 1995 – made by owner Bernhard Veller.
