Veteran karateka lives to pass on the legacy

As possibly one of the youngest karateka ever to achieve an 8th Dan qualification in the martial art, Port Elizabeth’s Chris Mance hopes to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of karateka in the city. Mance, 63, recently graded and passed the 8th Dan with the World Traditional Karatedo Federation, having participated in a week-long training camp in Stara Wies, a martial arts village in Poland.

