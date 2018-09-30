Club that stood test of time

Having held the club’s cards close to their chests for nearly 81 years, Bonecrusher, Chicken Man, Two-Ply, Stonewall, Maestro, Master Painter, The Ed and Lucky Larry have finally shown their hands. The eight poker-faced men – who go by their witty nicknames when they meet in the President’s Room at the Port Elizabeth St George’s Club every Friday – comprise the city’s “oldest established permanent poker game” and are formally known as the Port Elizabeth Club Poker Club.

