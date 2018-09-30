Arts research body renews contract with Nelson Mandela University
South African Cultural Observatory expands on partnership with 4 universities
South African Cultural Observatory expands on partnership with 4 universities
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.