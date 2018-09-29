Conflicting testimony nails Jack on Trollip bribery claims

Altering her version of events when faced with overwhelming evidence against her, led a Port Elizabeth magistrate to find a former DA activist guilty on charges of defamation and crimen injuria on Friday. Delivering a scathing judgment in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court, magistrate Pumla Sibiya said the court was not impressed with Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, who contradicted herself on several occasions during her own testimony.

