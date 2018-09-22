Health warning on dagga use
24% of all patients in the province who were admitted for drug abuse used dagga as their drug of choice
In the past few months the number of drug addicts, mostly addicted to dagga, in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased so rapidly that Dora Nginza Hospital had to open up another ward for patients needing psychiatric help.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.