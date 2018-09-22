Coega 'bribery' exposed
Whistleblower lifts lid on alleged corruption linkage between development corporation and Bhisho health department
A secret meeting at an Italian eatery in Mthatha four years ago led to an alleged R50,000 bribe, a monthly salary and a company car for a friend – all in exchange for lucrative Coega tenders.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.