Captive-born cheetah settling in well at Addo reserve

Captive-born cheetah Jasmin is responding favourably to her gentle introduction to the wild, thanks to the efforts of a very patient team of conservationists at Kuzuko Lodge in the Eastern Cape and the vision of a non-profit organisation based in Paarl. Jasmin is the first cat from the Ashia Cheetah Release Programme to be “wilded”.

