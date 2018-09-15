Pretoria man aims to raise organ donation awareness
1,550km run in Spider-Man suit
Inspired by the courage of two Nelson Mandela Bay patients who needed lung transplants, Pretoria estate agent Eric Nefdt completed an epic 1,550km marathon run and walk to Luderitz in Namibia on Friday – all while dressed in a Spider-Man suit.
