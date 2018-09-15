TRAVEL

5 Tips for a budget-friendly Christmas in London

While you may think it’s too early to start planning your Christmas break, if you’re hoping to pop over to London in December and you’re on a budget, now is the time to start. Even though we can’t guarantee you’ll get snow, we can help you squeeze every ounce of value out of your stay. 1. ALL HOLIDAY Even if you’re only going for a few weeks, the United Kingdom offers a standard 6-month tourist visa to holiday-makers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.