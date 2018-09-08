Turncoats rip into DA coalition
Two more councillors turn backs on party to help new council push through motions against Trollip and Mettler
The Ward 35 and 37 councillors – Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, respectively – helped the UDM, ANC, AIC, United Front and EFF to push through a motion to discipline former mayor Athol Trollip and place city manager Johann Mettler on precautionary suspension.
