Turncoats rip into DA coalition

Two more councillors turn backs on party to help new council push through motions against Trollip and Mettler

The Ward 35 and 37 councillors – Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, respectively – helped the UDM, ANC, AIC, United Front and EFF to push through a motion to discipline former mayor Athol Trollip and place city manager Johann Mettler on precautionary suspension.

