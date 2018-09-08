Missing Jordan Robert last seen near KFC

Police are investigating a missing person report, after Jordan Robert, 12, did not return home from school Friday afternoon.

Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Robert was last seen near the KFC in Cape Road, Kabega Park.

"His mother took him to school on Friday morning and he never came home after school. " Janse van Rensburg said.

"He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and grey pants," she said.

"Anyone who can assist with information regarding the whereabouts of the Jordan can contact WO Bruce Madubedube of the PE Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 0714752385 or our emergency number 10111 or Crime Stop 08600 10111."