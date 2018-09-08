RELATIONSHIPS
How to cope when your husband is unemployed
Lately we find that we’re spending a considerable amount of time dealing with disintegrating marriages as a result of women who can no longer cope with their husbands forced to be at home due to income loss. There aren’t many words to describe what happens in the life of a responsible husband with all the abilities, experience, education and attitude who suddenly loses his ability to provide.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.