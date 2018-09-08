RELATIONSHIPS

How to cope when your husband is unemployed

Lately we find that we’re spending a considerable amount of time dealing with disintegrating marriages as a result of women who can no longer cope with their husbands forced to be at home due to income loss. There aren’t many words to describe what happens in the life of a responsible husband with all the abilities, experience, education and attitude who suddenly loses his ability to provide.

