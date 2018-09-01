Transplant heroine hailed

Legacy of little girl with ponytails will live on as more organ donors sign up after young woman’s tragic death

While she will always remember her as a little girl with ponytails, 25-year-old Vanessa Neveling – who died last week after a double lung transplant – left a massive legacy by raising awareness of cystic fibrosis and organ donations, says nurse Madeliese Lemmer.

