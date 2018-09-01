Your Weekend

DANCE

KwaMagxaki artist stages ‘In These Streets – Bayeza!’ at Barn Theatre

Multi-talented Mgibe will take his audience on live art journey

By Gillian McAinsh - 01 September 2018

Multi-talented Mgibe will take his audience on live art journey

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
‘We are going after DA’s white man’: Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...

Most Read

X