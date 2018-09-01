Your Weekend

Ironman thirst leads to record low

Increased demand from athletes affects water supply

By Tremaine van Aardt - 01 September 2018

As thousands of athletes take to the water and roads along Port Elizabeth’s beachfront in search of Ironman glory and new records from Saturday, city authorities will be fighting to prevent new records of an entirely different nature – that of water consumption.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
‘We are going after DA’s white man’: Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...

Most Read

X