The staff at beach racist Adam Catzavelos’s food company have begged deserting customers not to leave them jobless.

A statement issued on Friday on behalf of St George’s Fine Foods employees said Catzavelos’s use of the k-word in a viral video was not consonant with what [the company] stood for.

Earlier on Friday‚ Catzavelos apologised for the damage his video had caused the country. He said he had been thoughtless and insensitive.

The employees of Catzavelos’s father‚ George‚ and brother‚ Nick‚ said they were issuing their statement “freely and voluntarily without any outside influence or interference”.

“We are financially dependent on St George’s Fine Foods and a number of us would be desolate without our positions within the company.”