Relationships: dating a physically disabled person

"Should I date someone with a physical disability? He’s a wonderful man and I like him a lot, but I have serious fears of dating someone in a wheelchair. I don’t want to be insensitive but I’m really concerned about our sex life, and how my social life broadly will be affected." This is a summary of one of about 20 relationship advice questions we receive every week from consumers of our various platforms, including this column.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.