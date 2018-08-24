Your Weekend

Erika Bothma to play at Sunday concert

Orchestra and piano treat under baton of Gareth Williams at Nelson Mandela University

24 August 2018

Orchestra and piano treat under baton of Gareth Williams at Nelson Mandela University

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
The state capture story: how it all unfolded

Most Read

X