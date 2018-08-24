Choral and opera concert in Gqebera

Bulelani Lamani takes classical music to Walmer this weekend

Walmer will be alive in song on Saturday afternoon, August 25, when 60 musicians gather for the Bulelani Lamani Choral and Opera Concert in Gqebera. The concert will be held at the Multi-Purpose Hall opposite Walmer High School from 1 to 4pm. The performers, consisting of a band, pianists, and singers from different Bay townships, as well as from Uitenhage and Dispatch, will showcase Lamani’s (pictured) compositions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.