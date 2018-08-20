Hacklewood pairs fine food with Meinert wines

The science of vine to barrel brought to the dinner table

A meticulous focus on the vineyard and painstaking attention to detail in winemaking – down to sourcing barrels only from one specific French forest – are what give Meinert wines their signature elegance. They found a perfect match in both the graceful Victorian surroundings of Hacklewood Hill Country House and in chef Charne Kruger’s sophisticated menu for a recent wine and food pairing dinner, each dish made and presented with as much attention to detail as goes into Meinert’s winemaking.

