Water-wise pupils are tops
Eastern Cape school kids claim top honours at international conference
Six grade 11 pupils from Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) blew the competition out of the water in Tokyo recently after claiming top honours in three categories at the Water is Life 2018 conference.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.