Traditional leaders oppose proposed initiation bill
Traditional leaders say they refuse to abide by proposed new initiation laws and are prepared to go to for jail for it. The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has rejected the proposed Customary Initiation Bill which is currently in its public participation phase.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.