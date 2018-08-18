Sole ‘Survivor’ wants to do good

No regrets for winning castaway

The sixth season of Survivor SA may have come to an end but it is only the beginning for sole survivor Tom Swartz, who has a string of goals after his win. Swartz, 41, the Port Elizabeth Pine Lodge Resort adventure manager, said he was up for any challenge and was looking forward to using his platform for good.

